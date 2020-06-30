‘No doubt, India behind attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange,’ PM Imran tells NA
Web Desk
06:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday blamed neighbouring India for perpetrating the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack in order to destablise Pakistan.

Addressing the National Assembly, the Pakistan premier lauded the security forces for thwarting the attack, which could have otherwise caused considerable destruction.

"We have no doubt that India is involved in the attack," Khan told the lower House of the parliament.

The PM also praised the courage and quick response of police and security forces personnel for bravely thwarting the terrorist attack on Monday morning.

Yesterday, in a tweet, the prime minister also tagged pictures of the brave security personnel with his tweet.

Earlier, in the day, four terrorists armed with latest weapons tried to storm into the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the busiest building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, but the valiant police and security personnel killed all of them while sacrificing their lives.

