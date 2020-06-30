‘No doubt, India behind attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange,’ PM Imran tells NA
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday blamed neighbouring India for perpetrating the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack in order to destablise Pakistan.
Addressing the National Assembly, the Pakistan premier lauded the security forces for thwarting the attack, which could have otherwise caused considerable destruction.
"We have no doubt that India is involved in the attack," Khan told the lower House of the parliament.
The PM also praised the courage and quick response of police and security forces personnel for bravely thwarting the terrorist attack on Monday morning.
میں اپنی خواتین اور اقلیتوں کو خاص طور پر خراج تحسین پیش کرتا ہوں۔ اور خصوصی طور پر سلام پیش کرتا ہوں ان ہیروز کو جنہوں نے سٹاک ایکسچینج حملے کا مقابلہ کیا #PMIKfloorsOpposition pic.twitter.com/uA5VNr51VP— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 30, 2020
Yesterday, in a tweet, the prime minister also tagged pictures of the brave security personnel with his tweet.
میں کراچی میں پاکستان سٹاک ایکسچینج پر ہونے والا دہشت گردی کا قابلِ مذمت حملہ ناکام بنانے والے پولیس کے بہادر سپاہئیوں اور محافظوں کو سلام پیش کرتا ہوں.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2020
Earlier, in the day, four terrorists armed with latest weapons tried to storm into the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the busiest building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, but the valiant police and security personnel killed all of them while sacrificing their lives.
