PM Imran urges world leadership to stop India from further usurping legal rights of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said India must be stopped from the unacceptable path that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people and seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier said he has approached the UN Secretary General and is reaching out to other world leaders.

First India's attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK & now its attempts to alter IOJK's demographic structure incl by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions & international law, incl 4th Geneva Convention. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 30, 2020

