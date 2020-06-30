PM Imran urges world leadership to stop India from further usurping legal rights of Kashmiris

01:36 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said India must be stopped from the unacceptable path that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people and seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier said he has approached the UN Secretary General and is reaching out to other world leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said “first India's attempt at illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and now its attempts to alter Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's demographic structure, including by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals, are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, including 4th Geneva Convention.

