State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on July 1
04:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday (July 1), which will be observed as "Bank Holiday" enabling the Bank to close its accounts.
All employees of the central bank will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on bank holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), according to a news release.
