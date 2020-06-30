State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on July 1
Web Desk
04:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on July 1
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday (July 1), which will be observed as "Bank Holiday" enabling the Bank to close its accounts.

All employees of the central bank will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on bank holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), according to a news release.

More From This Category
Pakistan govt likely to revise petrol prices again
11:48 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Uber rolls out enhanced safety measures amid ...
09:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on July 1
04:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Gold price rises to Rs104,400 per tola
07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Allied Bank launches Pakistan’s first Voice ...
05:59 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
National Savings achieved target of Rs375 billion ...
03:11 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female students
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr