Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Zardari
Web Desk
10:21 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Zardari
ISLAMABAD – Accountability Court has issued bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana case today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the court postponed the hearing till 17 August.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused that Zardari and Nawaz received cars from former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani illegally. Zardari had paid only 15% of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts, according to NAB. He also received the cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE when he was president and used them for his personal use instead of depositing them in the treasury, alleged NAB.

According to reports, Nawaz was not holding any public office in 2008 but was given a vehicle without any justification.

