UN strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX in Karachi
08:29 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
NEW YORK - United Nations (UN) has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi.
Talking to media in New York, the spokesman of UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, conveyed his condolences to families of victims, people and government of Pakistan.
ON Monday, four terrorists attacked the PSX building in the port city but security forces soon killed them all, police said.
Two security guards and a police official also lost their lives in the incident.
Banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
