08:17 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
112-year-old Puerto Rico’s Marquez becomes world’s oldest living man
A 112-year-old man from Puerto Rico named Emilio Flores Marquez has become the world’s oldest living person, announced Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

The international body has confirmed his exact age as 112 years and 326 days, as of today.

Born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Marquez is the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia, it said in a press release.

Marquez, who is also known affectionately as "Don Millo", believes that, to live happily, you need to have an abundance of love and to live life without anger.

“My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me,” Guinness quoted him as saying.

As the first-born son in his family, Marquez worked along with his father on their sugarcane farm and received only three years of formal schooling.

Emilio was married for 75 years to the love of his life, Andrea Perez, who passed away in 2010.

During their time together, they formed a beautiful family of four children, of which two are still alive and well.

He now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The previous oldest living man was recognized by Guinness as Dumitru Comanescu from Romania, who died on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors
07:39 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

