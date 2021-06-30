2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR
02:56 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR
ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan when terrorists based in Afghanistan opened fire at them, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists ambushed Pakistan Army troops in a security check post from Afghanistan. During the cross-border firing, two personnel embraced martyred today.

The statement further added that the martyrs were identified as Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Pervez while Pakistan’s military post also retaliated after the firing from the neighboring country.

ISPR condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities against Pakistan. Pakistani officials have repeatedly called on Afghanistan to take effective control of its borders, it added.

On June 20, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Tehreek-i-Taliban.

The Pakistan Army soldier Nazakat Khan, 32, resident of Attock, lost his life during the operation. The terrorists gunned down by security forces were active members of the TTP in the area, ISPR said.

