7,000 women were sexually abused during Indian elections, reveals probe report

Elections in West Bengal, a state in eastern India, proved horrific for women as at least 7,000 incidents of molestation occurred in post-polls violence, revealed an investigation.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is headed by Mamata Banerjee, trounced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after bagging 213 of 292 assembly seats in landslide victory. The results were declared on May 2, ensuing violence across the state.

A fact-finding team named "Call for Justice" headed by former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli in its report said that 15,000 incidents of violence happened in the state.

At least 7,000 women were also sexually assaulted during the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the probe report reveald.

"This is a clear indication that most of the incidents are not sporadic but premeditated, organised, and conspiratorial", Sputnik News quoted the report as saying.

The clashes, as per the report, between supporters of the TMC and BJP left 25 people dead, and dozens others injured. The violence continued unabated despite the deployment of a huge number of security forces.

On Tuesday, a team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which was sent by the government tor probe the post-poll violence, was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur.