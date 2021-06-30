Disgraced former captain Salman Butt joins Pakistan’s umpiring course

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, who was banned from cricket for 10 years in a spot-fixing case surfaced during national team’s tour of England in 2010, has joined an umpiring course being conducted by PCB.

"As many as 49 cricketers among 346 personnel were part of the online Level-1 Umpiring course for umpires and match referees which took place from 7 to 25 June. These cricketers include Pakistan internationals – Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif, Salman Butt and Shoaib Khan," the cricket board said in a press release.

To develop match officials, the PCB has planned to introduce Level 1, 2 and 3 courses for umpires and match referees. In accordance to that the PCB has successfully concluded the phase 1 of the Level-1 course, where the participants were given online lectures on the basic umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game.

The courses were conducted by PCB’s Elite and Supplementary Panels of Match Referees which also included a question and answers session.

In the second phase, the participants will now undergo written tests, interviews and fitness tests in due course.

The successful candidates will be told to supervise club, school and other matches in their respective City Cricket Associations.