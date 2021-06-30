Watch: Flying car completes first inter-city flight in Slovakia 

Science fiction has now become a reality as a flying car successfully completed its first-ever inter-city flight in Slovakia, a central European country.

The AirCar made by the Slovak company Klein Vision completed a 35-minute flight from Nitra to Bratislava at around 6am on Monday morning, the manufacturer said in a press release.

Klein Vision’s patent-protected AirCar completed its 142nd successful landing in Bratislava at 6:05AM. After landing, at a click of a button the aircraft transformed into the sports car in under three minutes and was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac to downtown Bratislava, cutting the typical travel time by a factor of two.

Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow, said: “The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge”.

Equipped with a 160HP BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute, the flying car has completed over 40 hours of test flights under the supervision of civil aviation.

AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8200 ft and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190km/h (103kt).

The company aims at equipping the next model of AirCar with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, the Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and range of 1000km (621mi).

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual.” said Professor Klein after exiting the AirCar cockpit in Bratislava.

“AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality.” Added Anton Zajac, the co-founder of Klein Vision.