Get Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone tapped by ISI, Bilawal suggests PM Imran during NA session

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday exchanged barbs in the budget session in National Assembly.

The young Bhutto took a step ahead while responding to the Foreign Minister. He alleged Qureshi of being a person with double standards. He said that the former PPP leader was taken aside after plotting conspiracies in the party.

Bilawal also intimidated Prime Minister Imran Khan to have an eye on Qureshi. The premier should have directed the Inter-Services Intelligence to tap Qureshi's phone as he used to campaign in PPP's regime against then PM Yousuf Raza Gilani.

"I request the Prime Minister to ask the ISI to tap the FM's phone. When he was our Foreign Minister, he used to campaign all around the world that instead of Yousuf Raza Gillani, he should be the Prime Minister thats why he was sacked"

Bilawal while taking a jibe at FM said he heard him chanting Jiye Bhutto and agli bari, phir Zardari to protect his ministry. He also slammed his role as Pakistan Foreign Minister, saying Qureshi should also hold responsible for being involved in making alleged deals on Kashmir.

He also added that it’s a shame for Shah Mahmood for not even arranging a telephonic contact between Joe Biden and PM Imran.

He further lashed out at the NA speaker and the government for ‘rigging’ the procedure to approve the budget.

Responding to the PPP leader, Qureshi slammed him for leveling allegations of violating parliamentary tradition.

I have seen Bilawal standing at the corner in the room while getting scolded by his parents in his early years, he mocked.

The ruling party member said that Bilawal had continuously criticized the speaker who is the custodian of the House – opposing the decorum of the house. If the PPP leader holds any reservations about the speaker's decision, then he should take it up in his chamber, he added.

"Abhi kuch waqt lagay ga"



Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI responds to Bilawal Zardari in National Assembly.



Parchi politics seems to be one thing Bilawal has learned from Nawaz Sharif.

Bilawal spoke a lot about parliamentary procedures. What parliamentary procedures are you talking about? Your government not even allowed the opposition members to speak in Sindh Assembly.

The opposition is being given more time in the NA, he replied. Qureshi also questioned the absence of Shehbaz Sharif during yesterday's session. The leader of the opposition wasn't present during the debate on the finance bill while 25 PML-N members were missing, he added.