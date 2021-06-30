Hanan reaches Servis Tyres Ranking Tennis boys U-18, U-16 finals

LAHORE – Emerging tennis player Abdul Hanan Khan on Wednesday reached the boys U-18 and U-16 finals in the Servis Tyres Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 after winning his respective semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Abdul Hanan Khan was up against Faizan Fayyaz and though faced tough resistance from his opponent yet succeeded in putting Faizan under pressure and winning the marathon match 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. In other semifinal, Hamid Israr played well against Huzaima Abdul Rehman and won the encounter 6-4, 7-5.

In the U-16 semifinals, Abdul Hanan Khan also played tough tennis against Bilal Asim and managed to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 while in the other semifinal, Huzaima Abdul Rahman beat Ahmed Nael 6-3, 6-3 to set final clash against Hanan. Earlier in the U-16 quarterfinals, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-1, Huzaima Abdul Rahman beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-3, 6-4 and Bilal Asim beat Shaeel Durab 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, promising Amna Ali Qayum played tremendous tennis against Ashtafila Arif and outclassed her 6-0, 6-0 while Sheeza Sajid overpowered Labika Durab 6-2, 6-0, Zahra Suleiman had to struggle hard to beat Zainab Ali Raja 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and Shimza Naz Durab outpaced Soha Ali 6-0, 6-2.

In the boys U-14 semifinal, Asad Zaman beat Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4. In the girls U-14 semifinals, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zainab Ali Raja 6-2, 6-3 and Labika Durab beat Soha Ali 6-1, 6-1. In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Asad Zaman/Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees/Abdul Basit 4-2, 4-2 and Abubakar Talha/Ameer Mazari beat Xeerak Mustafa/ Muhammad Suhaan 4-0, 4-1.