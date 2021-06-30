Honda increases bikes prices for fifth time in 2021
Web Desk
12:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Honda increases bikes prices for fifth time in 2021
Share

LAHORE – Amid the increase in the demand for two-wheelers, Atlas Honda has hiked the prices of its bikes for the fifth time in 2021.

A notification issued by the automobile giant stated a surge of Rs1,400 to Rs5,000, which will be in effect from July 1, 2021.

Atlas Honda increased the price of Honda CD70 from Rs84,500 to Rs85,900, an increase of Rs1,400 whereas the updated price of CD70-Dream is set at Rs91,900 after an increase of Rs1,400.

Similarly, the Honda 125 touched Rs141,900 after an increase of Rs2,400 while CB-150F’s new price is set at Rs260,500 - after an increase of Rs5,000.

Honda increases prices of bikes in Pakistan 08:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – Atlas Honda on Friday has increased the prices of its bikes by up to Rs3,000 with effective from January ...

Earlier, in May the company increased the prices of bikes by Rs3,000. Since the start of 2021, this is the fifth time that Honda has increased bike prices.

Budget 2021-22: Pakistan slashes taxes on small, ... 01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday slashed sales tax on locally manufactured cars from 17 percent to ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan to address National Assembly ...
12:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
PM’s aide Tabish Gauhar hints at multiple power ...
11:57 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
Meera’s mother booked in cheque dishonoring case
11:15 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
PP-38 By Polls: ECP fines PMLN’s Armughan ...
10:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports 979 new Covid infections, 27 ...
09:04 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
Young Pakistani 'mountain princess' all set to ...
12:25 AM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan hits back at troll who tried to shame her
11:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr