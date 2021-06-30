Humayun Saeed, five leading actresses to appear in ISPR’s upcoming drama
Upcoming star-studded project Sinf-e-Aahan has been announced in collaboration with ISPR and needless to say the announcement has left the internet in a frenzy
Produced by superstar Humayun Saeed, the project seems to be based on women empowerment and is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.
Starring Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan in lead roles, the expectation from the project are sky-high and it ropes in the leading ladies of Pakistan drama faternity.
Turning to Instagram, Nadeem Baig shared his two cents and penned a note, "Presenting the women of steel! Meet the fierce & brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan featuring Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan & Ramsha Khan."
Humayun Saeed also posted some stunning portraits and wrote, "Very pleased to have all these wonderful ladies on board this project we are producing in association with ISPR. This is just a cast reveal, not a poster. Also, just for clarity, I am not part of it as an actor. Wishing the entire team the very best."
Sinf-e-Aahan has been penned by celebrated writer Umera Ahmed.
