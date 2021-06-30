Indian man sues in-laws for duping him to marry transgender

KANPUR: A man in the Uttar Pradesh state of India filed an FIR against his in-laws for deceiving him as he discovered that his newlywed wife is transgender.

Reports in Indian media cited that the man whose identity is unknown got hitched back in April this year however, in a twist after his marriage he discovered that his wife’s physical attributes were not fully developed while he tried to consummate the marriage.

The ‘doomed’ man got skeptical after noting that the bride was uncomfortable during the physical relation. He then took her to a gynecologist for a medical examination where it was revealed that his wife was transgender. The doctor who examined said that the genitals of his wife were not fully developed due to which she was unable to engage in intercourse with him.

The depleted man then approached local law enforcers where he filed a report against his wife, her family members along the marriage mediator for the alleged deceit.

The police then lodged an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Police official, Kakadeo Kunj Bihari Mishra, while speaking with an Indian news outlet mentioned that ‘A case against eight persons, including men in-laws, has been lodged under relevant sections. Investigations are continuing in this regard and action will be taken based on the investigations.

