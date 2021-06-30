Info Minister responds to TikTok ban, calls it ‘judicial activism’
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday called for the need of judicial reforms in wake of the recent decisions of TikTok ban and removal of NBP president.

The outspoken ruling party leader took to his official Twitter where he stressed the need for judicial reforms and questioned recent high court decisions of banning the social media app besides setting aside the appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president.

Chaudhry wrote that Pakistan would never be able to come out of an economic crisis unless judicial reforms were implemented.

Taking a jibe at the decisions, he said ‘I am confused after reading about the decision to ban TikTok and remove the NBP president. What are our courts doing? The country has already suffered losses worth billions of dollars due to judicial activism’.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to suspend access to TikTok in Pakistan till July 8 over immoral, objectionable content.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered the removal of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani and the bank's Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) Zubair Soomro with immediate effect.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the ruling reserved by the court earlier this month on a petition filed against the appointment of Usmani.

