Security guard who killed bank manager over 'blasphemy' sentenced to death

An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha on Wednesday awarded death to a man for killing the manager of a bank over blasphemy allegations last year.

Ahmed Nawaz, a security guard posted at the National Bank of Pakistan branch in Quaidabad tehsil of Khushab district, had shot dead branch manager Malik Imran Hanif in November 2020.

Hanif had been shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore with bullet injuries but he could not survive.

Following the incident, police arrested the guard, who claimed in his statement that he had killed the manager for blasphemous remarks against Prophet.

DPO Capt Tariq Wilayat Wilayat at that time had that both guard and manager had been engaged in a dispute for some time.

Later, an uncle of the security guard endorsed DPO’s statement, adding that the Nawaz had shot dead the manager over personal dispute.

The ATC has also sentenced the convict to two-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs600,000.