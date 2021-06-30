Meera’s mother booked in cheque dishonoring case

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital booked mother of Pakistani actor Meera in a cheque dishonoring case on the complaint of Shahid Mehmood.

Reports in local media claimed that a case has been registered against Shafqat Zahra for dishonoring a check worth Rs 10 million.

The FIR stated that the complainant Shahid Mehmood provided around Rs 10 million to Shafqat Zahra on the basis of family terms. Later, upon asking for returning the loan, Mrs. Zehra provided him a check to Shahid Mehmood which was later dishonored by a private bank in Lahore.

The FIR further added that the mother of the Baaji actor later promised to return the amount within 15 days. The complainant again deposited the cheque in his account in a private bank which was for the second time dishonored due to insufficient funds.

It further cited that Mehmood was threatened with dire consequences by Meera’s mother upon asking for the payment.

Prior to this development, Lahore Police on June 12 arrested five suspects over allegations of illegally occupying film star Meera’s family property.

A case has been registered in Ghalib Market in which the complainant Hassan Abbas said that they went to see their property situated in Gulberg.

A suspect Mian Shahid has prepared forged documents of it and occupied it. Five suspects identified as Nauman Khursheed, Mirza Asad Baig, Waqas Shahbaz, Sardar Ahmad and Amirzada carrying firearms barged into their place and tried to occupy it illegally when they were visiting their property. The complainant further said that the valuables from their house were missing.