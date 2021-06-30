Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 main battle tanks

JHELUM – Pakistan Army has successfully inducted the first batch of the China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) VT4 main battle tank (MBT) into service, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

Commander of Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division to inspect the newly-inducted, state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The commander of I Corps witnessed the mobility and manoeuvrability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smoothly conducting the induction process.

The Pakistani military plans to employ the third-generation tank "in [an] offensive role by strike formations [of the Pakistan Army] after induction”.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

