Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 main battle tanks
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 main battle tanks
Share

JHELUM – Pakistan Army has successfully inducted the first batch of the China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) VT4 main battle tank (MBT) into service, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

Commander of Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division to inspect the newly-inducted, state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The commander of I Corps witnessed the mobility and manoeuvrability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smoothly conducting the induction process.

The Pakistani military plans to employ the third-generation tank "in [an] offensive role by strike formations [of the Pakistan Army] after induction”.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

ISPR has referred to the VT4 as “potent war fighting machine” integrating “advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology”.

More From This Category
Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional ...
11:34 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Security guard who killed bank manager over ...
11:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre
09:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan shuts border with Iran over Covid fears
07:52 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan-origin Mashal Aamir wins UK's Diana ...
06:18 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in ...
05:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarwat Gilani addresses the backlash over praise for Alia Bhatt
10:59 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr