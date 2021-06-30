Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre

09:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre
Share

ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from July 1, announced the federal government on Sunday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5-6/litre increase in petrol price but Prime Minister Imran Khan approved only Rs2/litre hike.

He further said that the price of diesel has been increased by Rs1.44, instead Rs3.44 proposed by the regulatory authority.

The prices of petrol and diesel have now been fixed at Rs112.69 and Rs113.99 per litre.

On Tuesday, OGRA forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division, suggesting an increase by Rs6/litre in petrol price and Rs3 in HSD price for first 15 days of July.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.

It had approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.

More From This Category
UBL partners with Temenos and NdcTech to ...
06:31 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in ...
05:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Get Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone tapped by ISI, ...
03:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from ...
02:56 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Info Minister responds to TikTok ban, calls it ...
01:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Honda increases bike prices for the fifth time in ...
12:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarwat Gilani addresses the backlash over praise for Alia Bhatt
10:59 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr