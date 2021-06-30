Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre

ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from July 1, announced the federal government on Sunday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended Rs5-6/litre increase in petrol price but Prime Minister Imran Khan approved only Rs2/litre hike.

انٹرنیشنل مارکیٹ میں قیمتوں میں اضافے کی وجہ سے اوگرا نے 6 روپے 5 پیسے فی لیٹر پیٹرول کی قیمت میں اضافہ تجویز کیا تھا۔لیکن وزیراعظم نے صرف 2 روپے فی لیٹر اضافے کی اجازت دی ہے۔ ڈیزل فی لیٹر3 روپے 44پیسے اضافے کی تجویز تھی لیکن صرف ایک روپئیہ چوالیس پیسے اضافے کی اجازت دی گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/JlxH32hhGJ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 30, 2021

He further said that the price of diesel has been increased by Rs1.44, instead Rs3.44 proposed by the regulatory authority.

The prices of petrol and diesel have now been fixed at Rs112.69 and Rs113.99 per litre.

On Tuesday, OGRA forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division, suggesting an increase by Rs6/litre in petrol price and Rs3 in HSD price for first 15 days of July.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.

It had approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.