Pakistan-origin Mashal Aamir wins UK's Diana Award 2021 for humanitarian efforts

A Pakistan-origin girl Mashal Aamir has bagged a prestigious award from the United Kingdom for her services to eradicate racial and socioeconomic barriers, and promote inclusivity.

Mashal, who hails from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was presented The Diana Award at a virtual ceremony which was also attended by Prince Harry.

She is among about 300 inspirational children and young people who were awarded the highest accolade for social action or humanitarian efforts.

She is known for her welfare services not only in Pakistan but also in other countries like South Korea and the US.

In Pakistan, she played the role for the betterment of students of Army Public School, Peshawar after a deadly terrorist attack on December 16, 2014.

Mashal, who has already been included in Scotland’s 30 most influential youths, worked with the ‘Glasgow Development Office’ to fundraise for scholarships for young people from low socioeconomic backgrounds entering education while also mentoring children facing additional barriers, such as learning difficulties, who wish to study at university.

She has undertaken a wide range of work including with the ‘International Criminal Court’, ‘Cambridge Human Rights Law Review’, ‘Legal Aid USA’ and ‘Citizens Advice Bureau’.

Mashal works to equip women living by the Pakistan-Afghanistan border with economic skills to increase their independence. She continues to empower marginalised voices through her writing and collaborations, while training to be a barrister.

She got her degree in law from UK’s Cambridge University.