Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

India falsehoods cannot deflect attention from series crimes in occupied Kashmir: FO

05:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While conveniently choosing not to share any evidence, the Indian government has once again leveled serious allegations against Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

This is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media.

This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalize any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The latest allegations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out that the BJP government stages “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains. The use of Pakistan card either to win an election or to divert attention from an electoral defeat has also unfortunately become a standard practice.

Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK.

