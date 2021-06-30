Pakistan reports 979 new Covid infections, 27 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 979 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,281 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 957,371.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,499 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 903,484. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 31,606.
At least 337,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,180 in Punjab 137,951 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,652 in Islamabad, 27,145 in Balochistan, 20,293 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,098 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 10,747 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,440 in Sindh, 4,316 in KP, 777 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 308 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 42,062 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,544,085 since the first case was reported.
On Monday, the United States announced to send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed.
Reports quoting White House press secretary Jen Psaki cited that the Biden administration has decided to send two million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine to Peru. Besides, she said, 1.5m doses of the Moderna vaccine were being transported to the South Asian country. Thanks to the president's commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the statement further reads.
