Pakistan shuts border with Iran over Covid fears

Pakistan closed its border with Iran to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19 as cities in the neighbouring country are again the grip of another wave of pandemic.

Media reports said that Taftan border crossing has been sealed and no one will be allowed from Iran to enter into Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Iran also reported cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India.

"Unfortunately, more than 10 cases of Delta variant were detected in Mashhad yesterday evening," Mehdi Kelyan, deputy rector of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, told the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Back in May, Pakistan had also closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan over the fears of virus spread in the country.