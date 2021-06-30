Pakistan shuts border with Iran over Covid fears

07:52 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan shuts border with Iran over Covid fears
Share

Pakistan closed its border with Iran to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19 as cities in the neighbouring country are again the grip of another wave of pandemic.

Media reports said that Taftan border crossing has been sealed and no one will be allowed from Iran to enter into Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Iran also reported cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India.

"Unfortunately, more than 10 cases of Delta variant were detected in Mashhad yesterday evening," Mehdi Kelyan, deputy rector of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, told the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Back in May, Pakistan had also closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan over the fears of virus spread in the country.

Pakistan reports 979 new Covid infections, 27 ... 09:04 AM | 30 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Pakistan-origin Mashal Aamir wins UK's Diana ...
06:18 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in ...
05:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Get Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone tapped by ISI, ...
03:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from ...
02:56 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to outsource pilots licensing exams to ...
02:15 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Info Minister responds to TikTok ban, calls it ...
01:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors
07:39 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr