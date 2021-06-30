Pakistan to outsource pilots licensing exams to UK firm

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to outsource the licensing exams to a British firm in wake of concerns of the global aviation industry on the issue of alleged fake licenses of Pakistani pilots.

Reports quoting sources in the Civil Aviation Authority cited that the officials have completed homework to conduct pilot licensing tests through a British company.

As per the contract, British company UKCI will conduct license tests for the Pakistani pilots against six million Pounds while the exam fee for the pilot’s license and the course will have to be paid in British pounds.

Meanwhile, the flying school's administration said a local flying school is not pleased with this decision to outsource pilot license exams to a British company as ‘the course is already very expensive and the examination fee will multiply manifolds after awarding the contract to a British company.’

As for now, the International Civil Aviation Organization had barred the country’s aviation authority from conducting pilot license exams after the startling revelation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

262 Pakistani pilots hold ‘dubious flying ... 09:35 PM | 24 Jun, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday revealed that as many as 262 pilots, out of ...

Following his controversial statement, the EU Aviation Safety Agency had suspended Pakistan’s Third Country Operation Authorisation.