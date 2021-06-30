PM Imran Khan to address National Assembly session today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to attend the National Assembly session today where he will address the lower house of parliament.
Reports cited that government representatives will hold talks with opposition members not to obstruct the premier’s speech in the budget session.
The National Assembly Tuesday approved the government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority vote. Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other Opposition members were present in the lower house of Parliament. As many as 172 members voted in favor of the finance bill while 138 opposed it.
National Assembly approves Finance Bill 2021-22 ... 02:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday approved government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority ...
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was interrupted multiple times before he was allowed to speak on the budget.
The commotion in the Parliament ended with abuses and punches between government and opposition members. The government had been able to pass the budget with a majority when many PML-N members were absent from the NA.
Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling ... 05:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Ali Nawaz Awan, a lawmaker of ruling PTI in the National Assembly, was filmed hurling naked abuses at ...
- Honda increases bikes prices for fifth time in 202112:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- PM Imran Khan to address National Assembly session today12:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
- PM’s aide Tabish Gauhar hints at multiple power distribution ...11:57 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
-
- PP-38 By Polls: ECP fines PMLN’s Armughan Subhani, serves ...10:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
- Dil Jalane Ki Baat – Atif Aslam's latest song winning hearts09:48 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's latest interaction leaves fans curious03:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021