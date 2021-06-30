PM Imran Khan to address National Assembly session today
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to attend the National Assembly session today where he will address the lower house of parliament.

Reports cited that government representatives will hold talks with opposition members not to obstruct the premier’s speech in the budget session.

The National Assembly Tuesday approved the government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority vote. Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other Opposition members were present in the lower house of Parliament. As many as 172 members voted in favor of the finance bill while 138 opposed it.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was interrupted multiple times before he was allowed to speak on the budget.

The commotion in the Parliament ended with abuses and punches between government and opposition members. The government had been able to pass the budget with a majority when many PML-N members were absent from the NA.

