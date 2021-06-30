PM Imran terms EVMs 'only solution' to hold transparent elections
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
PM Imran terms EVMs 'only solution' to hold transparent elections
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the National Assembly session a day after Finance Bill 2021 smoothly sailed through the lower house of parliament. 

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are not present in the parliament while 96 lawmakers from the opposition parties are attending the session. 

In his opening remarks, the premier stressed electoral reforms to make the election process transparent. He invited the Opposition to sit with the government to work on election reforms as they will benefit the democracy. 

He said the government had been considering ways to make the elections acceptable to all the parties. He added that the government has reached the conclusion that use of electronic voting machine could ensure transparency.

The National Assembly Tuesday approved the government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority vote. Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other Opposition members were present in the lower house of Parliament. As many as 172 members voted in favor of the finance bill while 138 opposed it.

National Assembly approves Finance Bill 2021-22 ... 02:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday approved government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority ...

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was interrupted multiple times before he was allowed to speak on the budget.

The commotion in the Parliament ended with abuses and punches between government and opposition members. The government had been able to pass the budget with a majority when many PML-N members were absent from the NA.

Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling ... 05:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Ali Nawaz Awan, a lawmaker of ruling PTI in the National Assembly, was filmed hurling naked abuses at ...

More From This Category
Pakistan-origin Mashal Aamir wins UK's Diana ...
06:18 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan rejects Indian charge of drone attack in ...
05:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Get Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone tapped by ISI, ...
03:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from ...
02:56 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to outsource pilots licensing exams to ...
02:15 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Info Minister responds to TikTok ban, calls it ...
01:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan's Irfan Mehsood registers his 43rd Guinness World Record
04:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr