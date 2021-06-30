PM Imran terms EVMs 'only solution' to hold transparent elections

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the National Assembly session a day after Finance Bill 2021 smoothly sailed through the lower house of parliament.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں خطابhttps://t.co/dGoGfunRkn — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 30, 2021

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are not present in the parliament while 96 lawmakers from the opposition parties are attending the session.

In his opening remarks, the premier stressed electoral reforms to make the election process transparent. He invited the Opposition to sit with the government to work on election reforms as they will benefit the democracy.

He said the government had been considering ways to make the elections acceptable to all the parties. He added that the government has reached the conclusion that use of electronic voting machine could ensure transparency.

The National Assembly Tuesday approved the government's proposed Finance Bill 2021-22 with a majority vote. Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other Opposition members were present in the lower house of Parliament. As many as 172 members voted in favor of the finance bill while 138 opposed it.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif was interrupted multiple times before he was allowed to speak on the budget.

The commotion in the Parliament ended with abuses and punches between government and opposition members. The government had been able to pass the budget with a majority when many PML-N members were absent from the NA.