PP-38 by-poll: ECP fines PML-N’s Armughan Subhani, serves show-cause notice on Firdous Ashiq
Web Desk
10:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
PP-38 by-poll: ECP fines PML-N’s Armughan Subhani, serves show-cause notice on Firdous Ashiq
Share

SIALKOT – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a fine of Rs49,000 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Armughan Subhani over code of conduct violation in PP-38 Sialkot by-poll.

Reports quoting ECP spokesperson said MNA has been fined while Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has been served show-cause notice over her entry into the constituency before elections.

The PML-N MNA was fined by the District Monitoring Officer. Subhani has been directed to pay the fine within 3 days while action would be taken against him over non-payment while the notice stated that Awan along with Tahir Mehmood Handley had participated in the election campaign of the PTI candidate. Awan after getting a warning from the federal body assured not to enter the constituency again.

PTI demands Election Commission of Pakistan be ... 05:21 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Monday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan’s chief and its ...

The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled to take place on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The younger brother of the deceased lawmaker has been fielded by PML-N whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

More From This Category
2 soldiers martyred in cross border firing from ...
02:56 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to outsource pilots licensing exams to ...
02:15 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Info Minister responds to TikTok ban, calls it ...
01:16 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Honda increases bikes prices for fifth time in ...
12:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
PM Imran Khan to address National Assembly ...
12:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
PM’s aide Tabish Gauhar hints at multiple power ...
11:57 AM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sharmeen Obaid slams Sonya Hussyn over Raees comments
03:17 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr