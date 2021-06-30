PP-38 By Polls: ECP fines PMLN’s Armughan Subhani, serves show-cause notice to SACM Awan
SIALKOT – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a fine of Rs49,000 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Armughan Subhani over code of conduct violation in PP-38 Sialkot by-poll.
Reports quoting ECP spokesperson said MNA has been fined while Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has been served show-cause notice over her entry into the constituency before elections.
The PML-N MNA was fined by the District Monitoring Officer. Subhani has been directed to pay the fine within 3 days while action would be taken against him over non-payment while the notice stated that Awan along with Tahir Mehmood Handley had participated in the election campaign of the PTI candidate. Awan after getting a warning from the federal body assured not to enter the constituency again.
The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled to take place on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani.
The younger brother of the deceased lawmaker has been fielded by PML-N whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
