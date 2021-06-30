Putin discloses which vaccine he received against COVID-19

08:54 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Putin discloses which vaccine he received against COVID-19
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed on Wednesday that he had received jabs of locally-manufactured Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year.

Previously, Putin had been reluctant to share the name of vaccine administered to him.

The Russian president, 68, received a two-dose Sputnik vaccine in March and April, the Kremlin said but it did not share any video clip of him being administered with the vaccine. 

