Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors
Share

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is definitely on a roll as he has a plethora of huge projects in the pipeline.

Bhansali recently wrapped up the shooting of his Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Khatiawadi and he has now started his schedule for his dream project, Heera Mandi, reported Filmfare.

The highly anticipated web series that will centre on the infamous locale is expected to be a grand project.

Further, the stunning sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be modified for the shoot of the web series. Even though the 58-year-old will not direct the project but he will produce the mega project.

"It wasn't easy to complete Gangubai Kathiawadi, especially in the last leg. The new mutant (Delta) of Covid in Maharashtra has infused a lot of scare in the film and TV industry. While a few restarts and beginnings have been made, we can only hope that they will sustain; one single case in a unit throws everything out of gear," a source told ETimes about the new development.

Despite no official confirmation, the rumour mill is abuzz that actors Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala will be acting in the show.

Earlier,  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit-Nene were speculated to be in the lead roles.

Bhansali is heading two mega projects that are female-oriented. While Heera Mandi based web series deals with the hidden cultures of the red-light area in the walled city of Lahore, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi narrates the tale of Madam of Kamathipura.

‘Heera Mandi’: Aishwarya, Madhuri, and ... 02:29 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

MUMBAI – Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his dream project Heera Mandi, which will have top Bollywood ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's Irfan Mehsood registers his 43rd ...
04:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's SOC Films bags two Emmy ...
04:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Humayun Saeed, five leading actresses to appear ...
03:36 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid slams Sonya Hussyn over Raees ...
03:17 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Zarnish Khan hits back at troll who tried to ...
11:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Dil Jalane Ki Baat – Atif Aslam's latest song ...
09:48 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi project goes on floors
07:39 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr