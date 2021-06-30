Sarwat Gilani addresses the backlash over praise for Alia Bhatt
Art knows no boundaries and Pakistani actress Sarwat Gillani believes that talent should be appreciated nevertheless leaving aside biases.
The Churails star recently took to Instagram to let her fans know that her praise will not be confined by borders.
Replying to a comment by a fan asking her why Pakistani celebrities praise Bollywood actors even though, according to the fan, they are much more talented than their Indian counterparts.
The commenter posed a question for Gillani, “Ma’am, aap log khud ko itna kyun giraate hain Bollywood waalon ke saamney? Alia Bhatt se aap 10,000 guna best actress hain, aap ke interview dekh ke hum motivate hote hain, aur aap khamkha wahan ja kar likhti hain ke ‘mein aapki bohot bari fan hun’ etc . This is not fair.”
Sarwat gracefully replied back as she lauded Bhatt, “We must learn to appreciate the people who deserve our praise. You don’t know how hard they’ve worked to get where they are. Alia Bhatt is an amazing artist and praise knows no boundaries or borders.”
Earlier. veteran actor Simi Raheel's sweet interaction with Johny Lever won hearts. The actress par excellence gushed over how good it felt to receive praise from the Bollywood legend Lever, an artist she truly admired.
“When an Indian film legend calls you to tell you they loved a character you played, it’s a wow omg moment! Johny Lever, who I am a fan of spoke about his love for my work and it was a huge moment for me! Thank you, Johny Lever. You are a fine actor and I am a huge fan.”
