Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's SOC Films bags two Emmy nominations

Ace Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy adds another jewel to her crown as she bags two categories for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy.

Sharmeen heads a Karachi based film production house named SOC Films. The 42-year-old has been nominated in two categories at the prestigious Daytime Emmy Awards for its international documentary series Fundamental.

Produced by SOC Film’s documentary film-makers Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed with Obaid-Chinoy as the director, the five-episode international documentary series was entirely shot in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya, USA, and Pakistan. Fundamental.

"Super excited to announce that SOC Films @soc_films has been nominated for Two DayTime Emmy Awards for our global series, “FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS”. Proud of the team and wish us good luck!" she wrote.

"Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions is a global series filmed in five countries, advocating for women who champion other women. It has been nominated in the categories of OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM and OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM."

The five-episode docuseries gives an insight into how leaders all around the globe work tirelessly for human rights which predominantly aims to eradicate child marriage in Pakistan to LGBTQ rights in Georgia.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be celebrated in two live-streamed events on July 17th and July 18th, 2021.