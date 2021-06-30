Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 June 2021
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 June 2021
Share

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 82,590 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 96,340 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Karachi PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Islamabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Peshawar PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Quetta PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Sialkot PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Attock PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Gujranwala PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Jehlum PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Multan PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Bahawalpur PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Gujrat PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Nawabshah PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Chakwal PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Hyderabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Nowshehra PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Sargodha PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Faisalabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541
Mirpur PKR 105,100 PKR 1,541

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 June 2021
08:51 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 June 2021
08:50 AM | 28 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 June 2021
08:47 AM | 27 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 June 2021
08:36 AM | 26 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 June 2021
09:57 AM | 25 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 June 2021
08:41 AM | 24 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan hits back at troll who tried to shame her
11:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr