US judge dismisses antitrust action against Facebook, market value surges above $1 trillion

WASHINGTON —Dismissal of a blockbuster antitrust action against Facebook filed last year by federal and state regulators has lifted the value of the social media giant above $1 trillion for the first time.

On Monday, Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court of Washington, DC dismissed the cases filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states. These cases could have rolled back Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and the messaging platform WhatsApp.

The federal lawsuit “failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish a necessary element... that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for personal social networking services,” the judge wrote in his 53-page opinion, but allowed authorities the opportunity to refile the case.

In lawsuits filed in December last year that were consolidated in the federal court, US and state officials called for divestment of Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing that Facebook had acted to “entrench and maintain its monopoly to deny consumers the benefits of competition”.

The judge issued a separate opinion, dismissing the case by the states, saying that attorneys general had waited too long to bring the case for the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

The judge said the FTC complaint “says almost nothing concrete on the key question of how much power Facebook actually had... it is almost as if the agency expects the court to simply nod to the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopolizt”.

The federal agency based its case on a “vague” assertion that Facebook controlled more than 60 percent of the social networking market, but the FTC “does not even allege what it is measuring”.

According to Boasberg, “The market at issue here is unusual in a number of ways, including that the products therein are not sold for a price... the court is thus unable to understand exactly what the agency’s ‘60 percent-plus’ figure is even referring to, let alone able to infer the underlying facts that might substantiate it.”

Still he ruled that “this defect could conceivably be overcome by re-pleading,” allowing the federal agency the possibility of refiling the action.

Facebook shares surged after the decision, lifting the company’s market valuation above $1 trillion for the first time.

The company said in a statement later, “We are pleased that today’s decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints filed against Facebook. We compete fairly every day to earn people’s time and attention and will continue to deliver great products for the people and businesses that use our services.”