Young Pakistani 'mountain princess' all set to scale world’s 12th highest mountain

A 12 years old super talented Pakistani mountaineer girl is all set to scale the world’s 12th highest mountain.

According to reports, Selena Khawaja, who is one of Pakistan's youngest mountaineers, has reached Skardu to scale the Broad Peak mountain. The 12-year-old girl is all set to climb the 12th highest mountain in the world in the company of her father Yousef Khawaja.

According to the information available about Selena, she started climbing mountains when she was just six years old. A resident of Abbottabad, Selena has been trained by her father. At the age of 10, she climbed Spantik Peak in Shigar that is the 7,027 meters high.

The mountain is located in Spantik-Sosbun Mountains subrange of Karakoram in Hispar Valley of Nagar District in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. After this, she was given the title "Mountain Princess".

The 12-year-old is eying an Everest summit after success of this mission.