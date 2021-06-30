Young Pakistani 'mountain princess' all set to scale world’s 12th highest mountain
Web Desk
12:25 AM | 30 Jun, 2021
Young Pakistani 'mountain princess' all set to scale world’s 12th highest mountain
Share

A 12 years old super talented Pakistani mountaineer girl is all set to scale the world’s 12th highest mountain.

According to reports, Selena Khawaja, who is one of Pakistan's youngest mountaineers, has reached Skardu to scale the Broad Peak mountain. The 12-year-old girl is all set to climb the 12th highest mountain in the world in the company of her father Yousef Khawaja.

According to the information available about Selena, she started climbing mountains when she was just six years old. A resident of Abbottabad, Selena has been trained by her father. At the age of 10, she climbed Spantik Peak in Shigar that is the 7,027 meters high.

The mountain is located in Spantik-Sosbun Mountains subrange of Karakoram in Hispar Valley of Nagar District in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. After this, she was given the title "Mountain Princess".

The 12-year-old is eying an Everest summit after success of this mission.

More From This Category
No pressure can downgrade Pak-China relationship, ...
11:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
TikTok 'considering implications' of ban in ...
11:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistan values relations with European Union, ...
10:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Eidul ...
10:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by ...
09:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistani envoy paces up efforts to establish new ...
09:15 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan hits back at troll who tried to shame her
11:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr