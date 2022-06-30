American superstar R. Kelly gets 30 years in prison for sex crimes

NEW YORK – American R&B superstar R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for sexually abusing his young fans, including children, by misusing his superstardom.

Last year, a New York jury found the 55-year-old singer whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly guilty of all charges in a sex trafficking trial.

The charges included racketeering based on sexual exploitation of underage fans, kidnapping, forced labor, and violations of the Mann Act, which bans the transport of people for the purpose of prostitution or any other immoral purpose.

While explaining their ordeal to the court, several victims had revealed that the disgraced singer used his fame to trap them and later used them for his own sexual gratification.

“These victims were disposable to you,” Judge Anna Donnelly told the singer before announcing the sentence that also includes $100,000 fine.

Addressing Kelly, the judge remarked: “…you taught them that love is enslavement and violence and humiliation”.

The disgraced singer, who was wearing black glasses and a Khaki shirt, did not show reaction when the sentence was announced.

However, the Grammy-winning has denied the allegations and decided to file an appeal against his conviction.

The sentence comes after a six-week-long trial that earlier faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survivors celebrated the verdict outside the court and praised the judicial system of the country.