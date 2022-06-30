Anoushay Abbasi drops stunning clicks from Dubai vacation
Web Desk
06:46 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi drops stunning clicks from Dubai vacation
Source: Anoushay Abbasi (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood divas Anoushay Abbasi left her fans stunned with their sizzling and bold pictures from her recent trip to Dubai as she makes style statements in some chic and trendy attires.

Documenting her travel diaries, Anoushay gave her fans major vacation goals as she dropped new pictures that left the temperature soaring high.

"Little memories#takemeback #findthemoon", the Raqs e Bismil actor captioned her Instagram post.

Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

