Arez Ahmed pens a loving birthday note for wife Hiba Bukhari
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.
The celebrity couple are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples in Pakistan.
Celebrating wife Hiba's birthday, Arez's heartwarming birthday wish is the sweetest as he pens a beautiful message for his beautiful and loving husband with stunning pictures from their time spent together.
"Yeh baaat toh tay hai kay mein sirf isliye paida Hua hun kay tumse pyaar kar sakoon aur tum sirf isliye kay meri hosako ..HAN HIBA YEY SACH HAI! BILKUL SACH!
I want to thank your grandparents for giving birth to your parents and then your parents for giving birth to you..alfaaz kam hain aur batain buhat sari jo kehna chahta hun ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤ tum ho toh gata hai dil tum nahi toh geet kahan @ihibaqadir"4", captioned the Tarap actor.
On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Berukhi alongside Junaid Khan.
