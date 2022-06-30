Ayesha Omar’s new bold photoshoot with Ahsan Khan goes viral
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and heartthrob Ahsan Khan are definitely setting the bar high, not just with their sizzling chemistry but also by stepping up their promotion game with a supermarket-themed photoshoot.
This time around the Rehbra co-stars set the temperature soaring with a new fashion photo shoot in a grocery store.
Flaunting aesthetic flamboyance, Ayesha and Ahsan dazzle in a very mundane background but they set the fashion records straight, be it the Bulblay star's princess gowns or the duo's camera-perfect poses.
"5 minutes resting pitstop while doing groceries and back to back promotions with mah Rehbra
@khanahsanofficial Why the BIG gown in a supermarket? Cause Bubbly (my character in @rehbrathefilm ) is oh so EXTRA and that’s why you’ll love her.", captioned the Yalghaar actor.
Directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, Rehbra seems to be a complete entertainer cum action-packed film. Revolving around the tale of Danish and Bubbly, the film has is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
