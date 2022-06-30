Ayeza Khan's bold photos at beach set internet on fire
Web Desk
02:20 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Ayeza Khan's bold photos at beach set internet on fire
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's leading actress Ayeza Khan's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 31-year-old star has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked. An actress par excellence, the Laapata actor is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

With killer looks and a charming persona, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor is back with her trendy fashionista statements as she vacations in style.

Needless to say, Ayeza's on-point summer style is all about flowy frocks, pastel colours and beach waves. However, her steamy beach clicks have left the tongues wagging.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Despite giving major fitness goals, the Chupke Chupke star became the victim of backlash and received flak for her wardrobe choices from the keyboard warriors.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Social media in fits as Ayeza Khan poses with ... 12:08 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she ...

More From This Category
Dania Shah’s new vlog draws severe criticism
02:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice!
04:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video ...
11:56 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Coke Studio’s hit 'Pasoori' featured in Ms ...
10:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
American superstar R. Kelly gets 30 years in ...
09:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
'Put your anda paratha on your status instead of ...
12:19 AM | 30 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah’s new vlog draws severe criticism
02:47 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr