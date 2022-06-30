Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 641 new positive cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 641 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio reaching 3.41 percent.
It is for the first time in three and half months that fresh cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan crossed 600-mark.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Wednesday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall toll is 30,395. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,535,785.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 119. Pakistan conducted a total of 18,813 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 159 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,641.
یہ واقعہ خاتون لیڈی ڈاکٹر اور انکے شوہر کےمابین لڑائی جھگڑے کا معاملہ تھا جس پردونوں فریقین کو پولیس نے بات چیت کے لیے بلایا۔شوہرخود نہ آیا تاہم شوہر کے کزن عدیل نے تلخ کلامی پرلیڈی ڈاکٹر پر تشدد شروع کردیا۔پولیس نےعدیل پر مقدمہ درج کرکے اسے فوری گرفتارکرلیا،جو جیل جا چکا ہے1/2 https://t.co/YcMvsFfPn2— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) June 29, 2022
As many as 580,574 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,364 in Punjab, 220,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,153 in Islamabad, 35,546 in Balochistan, 43,388 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.
Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- PCB reveals men's central contract list for 2022-2312:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
-
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 641 new positive cases11:16 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
-
- Watch: Female doctor tortured inside police station in Bahawalnagar10:24 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
-
- American superstar R. Kelly gets 30 years in prison for sex crimes09:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
- 'Put your anda paratha on your status instead of copying other ...12:19 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022