11:16 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 641 new positive cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to witness upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases as 641 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio reaching 3.41 percent.

It is for the first time in three and half months that fresh cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan crossed 600-mark.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Wednesday said that two deaths were reported due to infection as overall toll is 30,395. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,535,785.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 119. Pakistan conducted a total of 18,813 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 159 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,499,641.

As many as 580,574 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,364 in Punjab, 220,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,153 in Islamabad, 35,546 in Balochistan, 43,388 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks. 

