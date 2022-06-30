Dania Shah’s new vlog draws severe criticism

Dania Shah, the third wife of former TV host and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat, has yet again fallen prey to public scrutiny and has been endlessly trolled with harsh comments over objectionable action in her latest video.

Dania was first introduced to fame when she tied the knot with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat. After a series of interviews justifying her and Liaquat's marriage and TikTok videos, Dania filed for divorce, hurled allegations towards her ex-husband and leaked private videos.

After the death of Aalim Online's host, Dania's mother claimed that her daughter is still a widow of Liaquat as the divorce was not finalised. She stated that Dania is in iddat.

Now. a new video of Dania has surfaced online and it seems that she wants to continue to remain in limelight. Her latest video is a vlog where she documents her visit to DG Khan Darbar.

The aforementioned video shows Dania sitting in a fancy car and driving the car. The video has sparked a severe public backlash as the keyboard warriors pinpoint that the girl has no regard for her iddat.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat, who was found dead at his home on June 9, had been suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after his third wife filed for divorce and levelled serious allegations against him.

More than a month before Hussain’s death, Dania had moved the court seeking a divorce from the televangelist.

The teenager demanded a monthly personal expense of Rs100,000. Furthermore, she demanded more than Rs100 million as her Haq Mehr (alimony) and other things "promised by Aamir Liaquat at the time of their marriage".