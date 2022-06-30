Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s workout video goes viral
Share
Instagram influencer Hanish Qureshi is a beauty and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a massive fan following. She is the daughter of superstar Faysal Quraishi from his first marriage to Rozina.
This time around, the fashionista gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.
"My daily routine, my happy place. Gym gear @irongear_fitness#gym #workout #weekend #training #reels #motivation #30kgsdown10kgstogo", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, Hanish was busy exercising. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.
View this post on Instagram
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi ... 03:35 PM | 17 May, 2022
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, fishermen08:15 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan refuses EU demand to abolish death penalty for GSP+07:41 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- How 5G will transform Pakistan’s economy07:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Hysab Kytab signed a strategic partnership with Winikon07:23 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat07:20 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Ramsha Khan sparks outrage for praising Ahad Raza Mir07:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- SidNaaz fans left teary-eyed with Shehnaaz Gill’s throwback video06:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022