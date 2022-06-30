Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s workout video goes viral

Instagram influencer Hanish Qureshi is a beauty and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a massive fan following. She is the daughter of superstar Faysal Quraishi from his first marriage to Rozina.

This time around, the fashionista gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. 

"My daily routine, my happy place. Gym gear @irongear_fitness#gym #workout #weekend #training #reels #motivation #30kgsdown10kgstogo", she captioned.

Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, Hanish was busy exercising. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

