Hamza Shahbaz case: PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday announced that his party will move the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court verdict in Hamza Shahbaz’s election as Punjab’s chief minister case.

The former PM announced the decision while addressing a seminar in Islamabad. Khan questioned how could Hamza remain the chief minister when the court had agreed that the electoral process through which he came into power was “flawed”.

The LHC ordered the recounting of the votes of the Punjab chief minister’s election, excluding the votes of 25 PTI dissidents, while announcing the verdict on the PTI’s pleas challenging Hamza’s election as the chief minister.

As per the verdict, Hamza will continue to hold the office of the chief minister if he retains the majority of votes even after excluding the dissidents’ votes.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that they [PTI and PML-Q] have still not decided to boycott the elections, categorically terming all news circulating regarding the boycott “fake and baseless.”

Elahi mentioned that a total of 11 PTI members were out of the country and it may take time for them to return.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jun-2022/lhc-orders-recount-of-votes-for-punjab-cm-election-after-excluding-25-pti-defectors