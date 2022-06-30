LHC orders recount of votes for Punjab CM election after excluding 25 PTI defectors

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered re-counting of votes cast on April 16 for the election of Punjab chief minister, directing that the votes of 25 PTI defected lawmakers will not be counted.

A five-member bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the verdict.

In the majority verdict of 4:1, Justice Sethi raised objection over some points in the verdict. The court is yet to issue the detailed verdict.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the Punjab CM on April 16 during a chaotic provincial assembly session. He received a total of 197 votes, including 25 by the PTI dissident lawmakers.

However, the 25 PTI lawmakers were de-seated by the ECP for defecting in the light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on a presidential reference about interoperation of Aritcle 63 (A) of the Constitution.

Following the election, PTI and PML-Q moved the LHC to quash the notification about the election of Hamza as chief minister.

In its verdict, the larger bench has instructed Punjab Governor to call a session of the assembly on July 1 for recounting of votes, adding that the session will not be delayed.

“The Presiding Officer (Deputy Speaker) of the election held on 16th April 2022 is, therefore, directed to recount votes after excluding 25 votes of the defecting members. As a consequence, if required majority, under Article 130(4), is not secured by any candidate, he shall proceed for second and further polls under its provisos for completing the process of election as required under Article 130(4), unless a candidate is elected by majority votes,” read the verdict.

According to Article 130(4), in the second round of voting, a member will not require 186 votes but simply needs a majority of those "present and voting" to be elected the CM.

The high court has also rejected petition to nullify the notification regarding Hamza Shahbaz’s election.

“The contention of quashing the Notification No. SO (CAB-II)2-12/2018(VOL-I) dated 30.04.2022, besides direction for second poll under proviso to Article 130(4) has not impressed us. We could, possibly direct fresh election after declaring the election as unlawful but it would nullify the direction by Apex Court to the state functionaries for conduct of election in accordance with the Constitution and the decision by learned Division Bench of this Court, appointing Deputy Speaker as presiding officer and directing for conduct of election on 16th April 2022,” it added.

“We cannot quash the Notification and ask the Presiding Officer to proceed under provisos to Article 130(4), when one of petitioner’s counsel (Mr. Amir Rawn, Advocate) has pleaded that practically 195 votes were casted and the respondent’s contention is that casted votes are 197.”

The court has also provided leegal shelter to the orders issued by the Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar said that they are ready for the run-off election, adding that PML-N holds 170 votes, which are enought to defeat PTI candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.