Maya Ali sends pulses racing with new sizzling photos
Web Desk
06:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills.

Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the 32-year-old actress recently got herself a hair makeover and made sure to flaunt her new hair on Instagram.

The Teefa in Trouble star revamped her look with a haircut serving major hair goals. Maya has surely mastered the art of looking beautiful all the time and is a heart stealer with her fashion experiments.

On the work front, Maya Ali was praised for her performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.

Maya Ali celebrates 7 million followers on ... 12:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has touched the 7 million followers mark on Instagram and thanked her fans for their ...

