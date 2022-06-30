Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video leaves fans amused

KARACHI – Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad Hussain are two incredibly talented actresses in entertainment industry of Pakistan. Besides creating magic with their performances, they also amuse fans with their offscreen antics.

Recently, the gorgeous celebrities shared an adorable video on Instagram where in they showed how it feels when someone receives a phone call while making a TikTok video.

“We do crazy things together,” Nimra Khan captioned the post while praising Saniya Shamsad as “so cute”.

“Do you do crazy things with ur Frnds ?” the Thora Sa Haq actress also asked the fans.

The clip has garnered massive likes from the fans as it has left them amused. They are praising the actresses for their funny video.