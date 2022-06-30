Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video leaves fans amused

11:56 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video leaves fans amused
Source: Saniya Shamshad Hussain (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad Hussain are two incredibly talented actresses in entertainment industry of Pakistan. Besides creating magic with their performances, they also amuse fans with their offscreen antics.

Recently, the gorgeous celebrities shared an adorable video on Instagram where in they showed how it feels when someone receives a phone call while making a TikTok video.

“We do crazy things together,” Nimra Khan captioned the post while praising Saniya Shamsad as “so cute”.

“Do you do crazy things with ur Frnds ?” the Thora Sa Haq actress also asked the fans.

The clip has garnered massive likes from the fans as it has left them amused. They are praising the actresses for their funny video. 

Nimra Khan, Mashal Khan and Haroon Shahid's ... 04:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Nimra Khan and Mashal Khan and are set to star in a new drama serial opposite heartthrob Haroon Shahid ...

More From This Category
Coke Studio’s hit 'Pasoori' featured in Ms ...
10:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
American superstar R. Kelly gets 30 years in ...
09:32 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
'Put your anda paratha on your status instead of ...
12:19 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Bilal Maqsood releases second solo titled Zalima
10:55 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video
07:54 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Shopping hacks: How to save more to keep up with ...
06:03 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s latest video leaves fans amused
11:56 AM | 30 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr