Pakistan again increases petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday jacked up the prices for petroleum products in the country for fourth time within a month.

According to a notification issued on Thursday evening, petrol prices went up by Rs14.85 per litre and the new price is Rs248.74 per litre.

The new price of high speed diesel has now reached Rs276.54 after an increase of Rs13.23 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs18.83 per litre, taking the price from Rs211.43 per litre to Rs230.26 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs18.60 per litre, taking the price from existing Rs207.47 to the revised price of Rs226.15 per litre.

Amid the financial crisis aggaravting day by day, the PML-N led coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the petrol price by around Rs100 per litre within June this year.