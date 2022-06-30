Pakistan announces Test squad for South Africa series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a twenty-member squad for Test series against South Africa.

Babar Azam will lead the team while Muhammad Rizwan will be the Vice Captain, Chief Selector National Cricket Team Muhammad Waseem said at a news conference in Rawalpindi.

According to the chief selector, the team has been selected keeping in view the past performance of the players. Whereas, the central contracts have been awarded to the players considering their fitness and fielding.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim announces enhanced men's central contract list for 2022-23 https://t.co/ybdC08ytLP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 30, 2022

Pakistan squad: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Tabish Khan.